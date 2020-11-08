(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG rejected a request to suspend key parts of its leveraged finance operations after the European Cen­tral Bank expressed concern that the lender was not properly monitoring risk in that area, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a letter to Deutsche this summer, the ECB warned the bank that its internal risk management framework for highly leveraged transactions was incomplete and encouraged the lender to suspend such transactions until shortcomings were fixed and approved.

Deutsche Bank, however, had told the ECB that it was “impractical” to follow its non-binding request.

The bank told the newspaper it does not comment on its dialogue with regulators, while the ECB declined to comment.

