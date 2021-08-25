(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is allowing only those employees fully vaccinated against Covid-19 onto its U.S. trading floors, joining a growing number of financial firms restricting access for staff who don’t get the shots.

The new policy, announced last week, applies to trading floors because social distancing is difficult on them, and not to other facilities used by the German bank in the U.S., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The policy is likely to impact few workers, as almost all employees have received the vaccine, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.

Many of Deutsche Bank’s biggest U.S. competitors have instituted mandates that staffers get shots or don masks inside buildings. The Frankfurt-based bank is currently making a staggered move into new headquarters in New York, giving it more space at each of its offices to comply with social-distancing rules, said the person with knowledge of the matter.

Deutsche Bank’s investment-banking employees are expected to move back into the old headquarters, at 60 Wall St., after Sept. 6, before moving to the new building, at One Columbus Circle, in several waves during October and November, the person said. That plan has been in place for a while, the person said, and the recent surge in Covid-19 infections hasn’t changed it.

