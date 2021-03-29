(Bloomberg) -- A year and a half ago Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing inked a deal transfering its business with hedge funds to BNP Paribas SA. That wasn’t long enough to insulate the German lender from the wrong-way bets of former client Archegos Capital Management.

Deutsche Bank’s exposure to Archegos, the family office whose forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings is roiling some stocks, sits within the so-called prime brokerage unit that Sewing agreed to shift to BNP Paribas in 2019. The elaborate process of shifting assets between the firms is still ongoing and Deutsche Bank continues to be on the hook for any potential losses on holdings that haven’t moved to the French bank, including Archegos, people familiar with the matter said.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas declined to comment. The German lender’s exposure to Archegos is materially lower than Nomura Holdings Inc., according to the people. The Japanese lender said in a statement that the estimated amount of its claim against an unnamed U.S. client was about $2 billion.

Deutsche Bank hasn’t yet incurred any losses from its Archegos exposure and is still managing the portfolio, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Sewing in July 2019 presented an ambitious cost-cutting plan centered around shuttering Deutsche Bank’s equities trading unit including prime brokerage. It clinched a deal with BNP Paribas later that year to offload that part of its business. The transfer of the assets and staff was set to continue throughout 2021, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Deutsche Bank’s prime brokerage business had about 150 billion euros ($177 billion) of client balances earlier in 2019, although clients pulled large amounts before the deal, people familiar with the matter have said.

