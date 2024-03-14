(Bloomberg) -- One Deutsche Bank AG employee raked in more than €14 million ($15.2 million) last year, making them the best-paid person at the German lender in at least a decade.

The next-highest paid banker got less than €10 million, according to the bank’s annual report published Thursday, which didn’t name either individual. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing earned €8.7 million last year.

Deutsche Bank disclosed the massive payout on the same day that it reported a cut in its overall bonus pool following a weak performance in its dominant investment bank. The sum for the best-paid employee is the highest since at least 2014, the year for which the lender started reporting its top earners under new disclosure requirements.

It’s still a far cry from the sums Deutsche Bank would lavish on some of its top performers during its expansion into the world’s foremost debt-trading house, before various scandals plunged the lender into a deep crisis lasting almost a decade. One example from that era was former star trader Christian Bittar, who received a bonus in 2008 worth almost £90 million.

Read More: From a $126 Million Bonus to Jail: The Fall of a Star Trader

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.