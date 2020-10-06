(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG could consider a merger or acquisition as early as next year if its profitability and share price recover, though for now it remains focused on implementing its turnaround plan, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing signaled in an exclusive interview.

Speaking with Bloomberg TV, Sewing said he was “laser-focused” on executing on his four-year strategic plan, which runs through 2022. But pushed whether that meant no deal until then, the CEO said the key phase of the bank’s transformation will actually be completed within the next three months.

“We’ve said 2019 and 2020 are the key years” of the restructuring, he said in the interview. While Sewing didn’t say if and when he’s willing to consider big deals, he reiterated he wouldn’t want to be a takeover target in any transaction. If the bank’s valuation were to recover, “we then have a different position, a better position,” the CEO said.

The comments come as the coronavirus pandemic has reignited takeovers and fueled deal chatter in boardrooms across the continent. UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber has drawn up a wish list of potential merger candidates, with Deutsche Bank among the most favored scenarios, Bloomberg reported last month. The two lenders briefly held informal talks last year and Sewing, too, privately favors a deal with UBS, Bloomberg News has reported.

‘Junior Partner’

“Consolidation needs to happen in Europe,” Sewing said in the interview. But for Deutsche Bank, “it’s important that we’re not a junior partner.” The CEO also pointed out that most of the recent deals in European banking have been domestic, because regulatory obstacles to cross-border consolidation remain.

For now, Deutsche Bank’s market capitalization would place it in a subordinate position with almost any other partner of comparable size. It has a market value of about $18 billion, compared with UBS’s $41 billion.

The share price did start to recover of the past year, however, as a trading rally bolstered Sewing’s turnaround. The stock has gained about 12% while UBS was little changed and banks overall lost almost a third.

Sewing reiterated the bank’s upbeat guidance for trading revenue in the third quarter, saying he was “very satisfied” with the momentum in the period even though there had been a degree of “normalization” that would continue in the fourth quarter when compared with the first half. The bank will show a good performance especially in the investment bank when it reports earnings.

Third-quarter trading revenue is “in line with or better” than the guidance for 12% growth that Wall Street peers had given on average, investor relations head James Rivett said on a recent call with analysts, according to a transcript published Monday. That performance excludes the impact from debt valuation adjustments and Tradeweb, which reduced revenue in the third quarter of last year by 99 million euros ($116 million).

While revenue is being bolstered by the trading environment, the bank’s plan to reduce headcount has recently faced headwinds, because fewer employees want to take a new job during the crisis. Sewing said Deutsche Bank might have to consider “new ideas” to increase the speed with which people are leaving.

“The different attrition ratio is not only because of Covid but also because of the change of the mood within Deutsche Bank,” Sewing said. “People actually see that the bank is on the right path and like to stay.”

