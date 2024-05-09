(Bloomberg) -- DB Investment Partners Inc., an investment manager launched by Deutsche Bank AG last year, has appointed Dhruva Agarwal as head of India to tap the fast-growing private credit market in the country.

Agarwal will join this month and report to Asia Pacific head Heng Cheam in Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

India is a key geography for DBIP and Agarwal’s investing experience and market relationships will help in sourcing and executing private capital solutions for investors, Chief Executive Officer Raheman Meghji said in the memo.

Agarwal’s was earlier head of private credit in India for BlackRock Inc. Prior to joining that, he worked with Baring Private Equity Asia, Religare Credit Advisors LLP and Barclays Plc, according to his LinkedIn profile.

While still a fraction of the $1.7 trillion global market, India is a hotspot in Asia for private credit, which typically attracts firms whose credit metrics make them ineligible for a bank loan.

India’s private credit assets under management may expand by 1-1.2% of the gross domestic product by 2028 from 0.4% in 2022, according to a private credit report by analytics firm Praxis Global Alliance and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association.

DBIP invests across a range of strategies and asset classes including corporates, real estate and asset-based finance. The entity operates independently of Deutsche Bank and the lender retains its existing balance sheet-driven private credit business.

