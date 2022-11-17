(Bloomberg) -- DWS Group’s new boss has put plenty under the microscope in his first five months at the asset manager -- including its name.

Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hoops has discussed whether the firm’s DWS branding is holding it back with international investors and even recently questioned the decision to change the firm’s name from Deutsche Asset Management in 2017, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

While Hoops isn’t currently considering a name change, some of the people said, the discussions show the new chief is taking little as a given as he’s set to outline his vision at an investor day next month. A close confidante of Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, he was parachuted into the lender’s spun-off asset manager in June this year after it was shaken by allegations -- denied by the firm -- that it overstated the ESG credentials of its funds.

A spokesman for DWS said that “there were and are no plans to change” the firm’s brand.

Hoops has made limited strategy announcements so far since taking over, though he’s indicated that he’s likely to expand the firm’s offerings in private debt, digital assets and real estate finance and he’s kicked off a growth plan for the US and also plans to expand in Asia. At the same time, he has signaled he will reduce some under-performing products in effort to keep a lid on costs.

DWS was re-branded during the run-up to its partial listing in March 2018. Adopting the name of its German retail brand for global marketing was aimed at highlighting the unit’s growing independence from Deutsche Bank, even though the lender retains a near 80% stake in the firm.

Hoops said during the firm’s third quarter earnings call last month that he’s “fully focused on truly becoming independent” from Deutsche Bank, though he also said he wants to increase interaction with its majority-owner to realize revenue synergies.

Deutsche Bank was in the throes of a deep restructuring at the time of the DWS re-branding, with many scandals and steep fines casting a negative image over the lender.

The ESG scandal set in motion a chain of events that ultimately forced out former DWS CEO Asoka Woehrmann, including a raid by police on its Frankfurt headquarters .

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.