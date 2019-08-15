(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hit bottom, again.

Two months after rebounding from its previous low, buoyed by optimism about Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s strategy reboot, Germany’s largest lender fell to a fresh record in Frankfurt trading. The stock is now down 94% from its peak in 2007.

But while there’s plenty of blame to go around the German lender’s boardroom for its past performance, the former investment banking giant is hardly alone in Europe in this latest rout. From Spain’s Bankia SA and Banco de Sabadell SA to Italy’s UniCredit SpA, lenders across Europe are trading at or near their historic lows. Commerzbank AG hit a new one, showing the depth of the challenge for CEO Martin Zielke in his fourth year leading the embattled German lender.

Their woes underscore the impact of the recent reversal in expectations for interest rates, which threaten to prolong European lenders’ lost decade indefinitely. More than 10 years after markets bottomed in the financial crisis, bank shares in the region have barely budged while their U.S. peers saw their shares soar almost seven-fold.

There’s a long list of reasons, other than interest rates, to explain why European banks have done so poorly. They include tens of billions in misconduct charges and Europe’s slow response to the financial crisis, which left banks struggling much longer under toxic assets. There’s the unfinished project for a European banking union that would make consolidation easier and cut the doom loop between governments and banks. And there’s another one for a capital markets union that’s also far from being done.

All of those headwinds are being magnified now that the European Central Bank appears set on lowering already negative interest rates even further, rather than raising them as markets had expected until recently. Banks are now the worst performing industry in Europe this year, and Deutsche Bank is far from the worst performer.

The German lender fell 2.7% in Frankfurt trading, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index declined 0.3%.

