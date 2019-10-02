(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s head of mergers and acquisitions Celeste Guth is leaving the company just over a month after her promotion.

Guth’s responsibility will be assumed by other executives, a spokesman said Wednesday. She was appointed to her global role in late July as part of a new leadership for the investment banking division.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing in early July broke the previous investment banking division into three pieces and left fixed income trading and M&A advisory under the leadership of Mark Fedorcik. The bank earlier Wednesday unveiled a new head for the German part of that division.

Efinancialcareers reported Guth’s departure earlier Wednesday.

