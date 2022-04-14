(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s Singapore-based head of wealth solutions for Asia Pacific has left the bank eight months after taking up the role, according to people familiar with matter.

Dominique Jooris, hired in August to drive coverage of wealthy families in the region, left last week, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Deutsche Bank said last year Asian families have become an increasingly important client segment as they institutionalize their wealth management. Jooris was previously chief executive officer of Bank Pictet & Cie in Singapore and prior to that, he was a senior debt capital markets executive at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

