(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s Mark Hebert has left the firm amid a round of cost cuts in the German lender’s investment bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Hebert, head of investment-grade trading, joined Deutsche Bank in December 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s also worked at Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

Like many of its peers, the German lender is contending with a slowdown in dealmaking this year amid rising interest rates, a weakening global economy and the war in Ukraine. The cuts have affected a handful of positions across the bank, one of the people said.

A Deutsche Bank representative and Hebert declined to comment.

