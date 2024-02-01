(Bloomberg) -- Shares of DWS Group fell the most in seven months after the asset management arm of Deutsche Bank AG reported a decline in pretax profit.

The stock tumbled as much as 4.7% in Frankfurt, the biggest intraday loss since mid-June. The money manager said in a statement Thursday that adjusted profit before tax dropped 8% to €226 million ($244 million) in the three months through December from the prior quarter.

For the whole year, pretax profit declined 11% to €937 million and the company expects that to remain essentially unchanged for the current year.

The latest earnings and the outlook for 2024 took the sheen off a recent rally in the shares, which have climbed more than 30% since the end of October amid efforts by Chief Executive Officer Stefan Hoops to revive inflows and cut costs.

The firm saw a fourth consecutive quarter of inflows, with €1.8 billion excluding cash coming in the three months through December.

Assets under management at the Frankfurt-based firm rose €75 billion to €896 billion in 2023. Adjusted cost-income ratio was 64% for the year, within the company’s outlook for 65%.

This month, DWS said it was returning €800 million to shareholders after failing to identify suitable acquisition targets. Despite the proposed payout, the firm said it would maintain its ability to fund its organic growth ambitions in the alternatives business and continue exploring inorganic growth options.

Here are some highlights from the statement:

Proposes dividend of €2.10 per share for the year and a special dividend of €4 a share

Fourth-quarter net inflows including cash at €11 billion (est. €7.4 billion)

Alternatives limited net outflows in the fourth quarter to €900 million, compared with outflows of €1.3 billion in the prior three months

Infrastructure funds generated net new assets, while liquid real assets and real estate funds saw net outflows

In a challenging market for the alternatives business, the division generated total net inflows of €300 million in 2023 (versus €600 million in 2023) driven by net new assets of €3.4 billion in real estate

