(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s move uptown in New York City has taken a step forward, with the firm’s name unveiled on the Columbus Circle tower where it will open its new U.S. headquarters.

Time Warner Center was renamed Deutsche Bank Center, according to a statement on Monday. The bank, which is relocating from Wall Street, signed a lease at the building in 2018.

Deutsche Bank’s New York employees are allowed to work from home until the office near the southwest corner of Central Park starts opening in July. The new signage at One Columbus Circle was announced as finance firms prepare to bring more employees back into Manhattan after months of working remotely.

The bank will house more than 5,000 employees at the tower, which The was developed by Related Cos. Plans for the building released in 2018 showed a trading floor with a view of Central Park.

