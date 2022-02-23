(Bloomberg) -- The New South Wales Treasury Corporation is in talks to buy Deutsche Bank AG’s new London headquarters from developer Land Securities Group Plc.

The state funding arm, known as TCorp, is negotiating a price of about 950 million pounds ($1.3 billion), people with knowledge of the talks said. The process is being led by Lendlease Corp., which has a mandate to invest in real estate on TCorp’s behalf, the people said, asking not to be identified as the negotiations are private.

“We have said consistently since the launch of our new strategy in October 2020 that we are considering various acquisition and disposal opportunities that make financial and strategic sense to the business,” Land Securities said in an emailed statement. “Unfortunately we’re not able to comment on individual opportunities or market speculation at this time.”

A spokesperson for TCorp did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal office hours. The organization helps fund the public sector in Australia’s most populous state. React News earlier reported the talks.

Demand for modern London offices with long leases is bouncing back from the pandemic lull, when travel restrictions made it impossible for international investors to inspect properties. A shortage of buildings with the best environmental credentials is also boosting rents for the greenest offices, luring investors with an eye on rising inflation.

Deutsche Bank signed a lease for most of the building in 2017 and is due to start moving in staff in 2023. Work on the project was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak as contractors reduced the number of staff on site to enable social distancing.

The completed building, which sits above the Moorgate entrance to the new Elizabeth Line, will span about 564,000 square feet (52,397 square meters). Deutsche Bank has signed a 25-year lease.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.