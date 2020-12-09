(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing signaled that he plans to reward traders after a surge in fixed-income trading revenue at the investment bank, joining lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. which expect to boost variable pay.

“We will stick to our commitment that we pay for performance,” Sewing said in a Bloomberg TV interview on the bank’s 2020 investor day, where it said debt trading revenue jumped about 23% last month. “Where we have a good performance and an even improved performance, we will also honor this.”

Global investment banks have seen revenue soar this year after the pandemic caused wild market swings and prompted massive stimulus by governments and central banks. That puts bank leaders in the tough position of rewarding staff while balancing the need to not be seen to pay excessively during a time of hardship for many outside the industry.

JPMorgan may increase variable compensation for traders by 15% to 20% after the business generated a record $23.5 billion of revenue in the first nine months of the year, according to people briefed on the preliminary discussions. Bank of America Corp.’s leaders, by contrast, are considering keeping their bonus pool flat.

Sewing said the size of bonuses at Deutsche Bank will depend on how the rest of the year develops, the plans of its competitors and the performance of its businesses in the final three weeks.

“In the investment bank, there is a clear out-performance and we have underestimated the potential of the investment bank when we came up with the strategy last year,” Sewing said. “We performed very well in those businesses where we decided to be strong.”

Deutsche Bank’s leadership has previously spoken of the need to reward staff. Finance chief James von Moltke earlier this year suggested bonuses would be in-line with performance while Christiana Riley, the bank’s top executive for the Americas, has cited the need to remain competitive with other firms.

Speaking on Wednesday in Frankfurt, Sewing also said:

The knock-on effects of exiting equity trading were “far less than we anticipated”

“A good part of the out-performance” in debt trading in 2020 is sustainable

The economic outlook is brighter than it was six or seven months ago

Efforts by governments in the pandemic were decisive in “bridging the economy”

Deutsche Bank will see a “slight reduction” in the amount it sets aside for doubtful loans next year “and a further normalization in 2022”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.