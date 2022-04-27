(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG traders outperformed their Wall Street peers in the first quarter as they benefited from volatility in fixed-income markets, taking Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing closer to reaching a key profitability goal.

Revenue from buying and selling fixed-income securities rose 15% from a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates as well as the biggest U.S. investment banks, where the business was little changed. But in a sign of the challenges facing the lender, expenses exceeded estimates and pretax profit fell slightly short.

The results underscore the continuing importance of the trading business as Sewing closes in on a target for an 8% return on tangible equity this year, the most important goal of the restructuring he unveiled three years ago. With the boom in the investment bank expected to peter out eventually, the CEO in a strategy update last month put the onus on the other operating divisions to pick up the slack.

Swiss rival UBS Group AG, which on Tuesday reported record trading revenues, warned that conditions for that business are likely to become more difficult in the coming quarters amid uncertainty over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as Covid lockdowns and inflation jitters.

Sewing has said that Deutsche Bank’s biggest market, Germany, would face a recession if it couldn’t import gas from Russia anymore, and the lender flagged higher first-quarter credit provisions on the back of the war even before its earnings day on Wednesday.

Rising prices and competition for talent, meanwhile, are driving up costs and threaten to undermine years of savings. Deutsche Bank last month agreed to boost wages for 8,000 staff by 5.2% in two steps, in a nod to accelerating inflation in Germany.

Non-interest expenses of 5.38 billion euros ($5.73 billion) in the first quarter well exceeded the 5.09 billion-euro analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Pretax profit of 1.66 billion euros was just shy of estimates for 1.7 billion euros.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.