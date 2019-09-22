(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is close to completing a deal with BNP Paribas SA to transfer its prime brokerage business to the French bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The transaction may be announced as early as Monday, said the people, who didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. It’s not clear what amount of assets, staff and technology will ultimately be moved from Deutsche Bank to BNP because the transaction could happen over several stages.

No final agreement has been reached and the accord could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Representatives at Deutsche Bank and BNP declined to comment.

The two firms had agreed on a deal in principle in early July as Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing retreats from equities trading, which includes the prime business serving hedge funds. But finalizing the accord has been complicated by a flood of client defections. For Sewing’s counterpart at BNP, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, a deal could bring the scale needed to compete with the bigger players.

Ashley Wilson is one of the co-heads overseeing the German lender’s unwanted assets as part of Deutsche Bank’s retreat. When the two European banking giants first discussed the deal, Deutsche Bank’s prime brokerage business was set to move about 150 billion euros ($165 billion) of balances, people familiar with the matter have said previously. Yet clients put off by the uncertainty pulled about $1 billion of funds per day at one point, the people said at the time.

Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks. The prime business generated about $18.3 billion in fees in 2018 industrywide, about the same as revenue from trading corporate debt and currencies combined, data from Coalition Development Ltd. show.

Top Three

Deutsche Bank, which became a force on Wall Street in the wake of the financial crisis, has struggled to keep hedge-fund clients in recent years as it lurched from one problem to another. U.S. rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are the top three firms in the business, while Deutsche Bank wasn’t among the top seven prime brokers in 2018, Coalition data show.

BNP, based in Paris, has sought to profit from crisis before. The lender bought Bank of America Corp.’s prime-brokerage business in June 2008 as the credit crunch raged, acquiring more than 500 clients and 300 employees. Still, the firm has one of the smallest prime units among global banks, according to Coalition.

Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund balances have been declining throughout the year as speculation swirled around Sewing’s intentions for the prime brokerage unit. One major client -- Renaissance Technologies -- has been pulling money from the firm, people familiar said earlier.

