Deutsche Bank Said to Hire Danehy to Head U.S. CLO Syndicate

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hired Alex Danehy as head of U.S. CLO syndication, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Danehy, who has a decade of experience at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NewStar Financial Inc., will report to Hsiang Lim, global head of collateralized loan obligation new issues, said the person, who asked not to be identified because it hasn’t been announced publicly.

A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment while a spokesperson for JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

