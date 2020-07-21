(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG boosted a key measure of financial strength and said second-quarter earnings will be slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations, adding to signs of progress in the lender’s historic turnaround plan.

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key metric of the ability to bear losses, rose to about 13.3% at the end of June from 12.8% three months earlier, according to a statement on Tuesday. It was bolstered by borrowers who had drawn down credit lines during the panic of the coronavirus pandemic repaid or refinanced them, especially late last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said at an event hosted by Bloomberg earlier this month that the company is on track or ahead of plan in its overhaul and saw continued positive momentum in its trading business. Many of the top U.S. banks exceeded analyst expectations for trading revenue by a wide margin in the three months through June after benefiting from volatility during the pandemic.

Deutsche Bank was expected to post a 35% gain in revenue from trading bonds and currencies to 1.99 billion euros ($2.28 billion), according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by the company. Five U.S. banks roughly doubled their revenue from that business in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The shares declined 1.4% as of 2:37 p.m. in Frankfurt, after earlier rising as much as 3.4%. The stock is among the best-performing European bank shares this year, having gained about 27%.

Deutsche Bank was expected to generate a net loss of 133 million euros in the second quarter and revenue of about 6 billion euros, according to company-compiled estimates. An increase in capital strength is good news for Sewing’s restructuring efforts because he’s relying in part on drawing down the capital buffer to finance it.

The German bank has exited or scaled back trading businesses where it doesn’t have a market-leading position, meaning it can’t profit as much from broader increases in market activity as peers with a wider product offering.

