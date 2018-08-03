(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG acknowledged that its anti-money laundering processes remain inefficient more than a year after it was fined almost $700 million for helping wealthy Russians move money out of the country.

Responding to a Reuters report Friday that the bank had uncovered shortcomings in its ability to identify clients and the sources of their wealth, Germany’s largest lender said internal reviews showed processes remain too complex, though they were effective.

“We are not struggling with procedures designed to help prevent criminals from money laundering and other criminal action,” Germany’s biggest lender said in a statement. “What the documents show is that our internal processes are still too complicated. So it is not about effectiveness, but about the efficiency of our processes. We still need to improve in terms of internal processes.”

Deutsche Bank AG was fined by U.K. and U.S. authorities in 2017 for compliance failures that saw the bank help wealthy Russians move about $10 billion out of the country using transactions that were likely thinly veiled attempts to cover up financial crime.

Reuters said the bank had shared its recent finding with its supervisor, the European Central Bank. The ECB declined to comment. German financial supervisor BaFin wasn’t immediately able to comment.

