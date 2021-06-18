(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s female employees in the U.S. represent about 21% of the firm’s top ranks and Black people account for around 5%, according to data released by the bank for the first time Friday.

For the U.S. as a whole, 37% of staff are women and 8% are Black. There were no Asian or Latinx employees among senior and executive leadership, even though Asian people represent almost 28% of the German bank’s workforce and Latinx people account for a little more than 9%. Less than a 10th of 1% of the bank’s U.S. workforce identified as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and the same was true for Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.

Deutsche Bank plans to publish the numbers -- a summary of figures it provides annually to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission -- every year, it said in a statement. The company, which doesn’t disclose how many total workers it has in the U.S., declined to give hard numbers behind the percentages, as several Wall Street firms have agreed to do in recent months.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and dozens of other firms are now publishing detailed information on race, gender and ethnicity as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds.

Major financial firms are wrestling with how to handle thorny issues tied to race, including the prospect of auditing their potential adverse impacts on racial minorities. Separately, Bloomberg News has obtained demographic data for 37 of the 100 biggest U.S. corporations.

Deutsche Bank said it took steps to promote diversity last year, including changing hiring practices and setting specific goals around representation. That includes increasing the share of women in managing director, director and vice president roles to 35% by 2025, according to the statement.

