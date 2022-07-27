(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG warned it will miss a cost target for the year and said a key profitability goal was getting harder to reach, as the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and litigation costs drive up expenses.

The headwinds overshadowed a strong performance at the corporate bank, which benefited from higher interest rates, as well as in fixed-income trading, which beat Wall Street in a challenging quarter marked by volatile markets.

The results underscore the challenges to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who has pledged an 8% return on tangible equity this year as he completes his turnaround of Germany’s largest bank. While Deutsche Bank confirmed that goal, it said the current environment has made it harder to reach even as it benefits from a continued trading rally and higher interest rates.

Fixed-income trading rose 32% from a year earlier, capping two years of market-share gains. The five biggest US investment banks, which all reported second-quarter results earlier this month, saw fixed-income trading rise 31% on average.

At the corporate bank, higher rates fueled a 26% increase in net revenue to 1.6 billion euros ($1.6 billion), the highest since the unit was formed in 2019 when Sewing unveiled his restructuring plan.

At the same time, Deutsche Bank said it expects a more challenging second half of the year as the economy deteriorates. Rising costs in particular have emerged as a headwind as inflation drives up wages, travel expenses and heating bills. Deutsche Bank has also been hit by industry levies such as higher contributions to the European Union’s bank resolution fund.

The lender said it won’t be able to reach a target for a cost-income ratio of 70% this year, predicting instead a figure in the “mid- to low-70s.” Provisions tied to probes into staff use of unapproved personal devices likely contributed to the headwinds.

The German lender is still the target of a probe conducted by US regulators to see whether staff’s use of private communication channels violated industry rules. Various US banks have said they’re expecting to pay about $200 million each to settle the same probe and UBS Group AG on Tuesday became the latest European bank to flag a potential hit.

