(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG expects revenue to decline “marginally” this year as a trading boom in the wake of the pandemic peters out before growth resumes next year.

Germany’s largest lender predicts that revenue in the investment bank will decline as volatility normalizes, it said in its annual report published Friday. Higher volumes and fees in the corporate and private bank will be offset by rate headwinds, while the asset management unit is expected to see “slightly higher” revenues.

Almost half-way into a deep restructuring of Deutsche Bank, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is looking to focus more on growth after two years of deep cost cuts. He got an unexpected boost when the pandemic revived securities trading that had languished for years, helping the CEO maintain goals that many analysts had viewed as too ambitious. But the trading rally left him reliant on a unit he cut back, while the lending businesses at the center of his turnaround struggles with negative interest rates.

“We had a strong start to 2021,” Sewing said. “However, we continue to expect investment bank revenues to decline year-on-year as industry volumes and volatility normalize from very high levels of activity in 2020.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.