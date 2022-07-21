(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG settled a probe by Frankfurt prosecutors into whether it was late to report suspicions of money laundering for 7.01 million euros ($7.1 million).

The bank agreed to pay the amount and accepted an administrative penalty notice, the lender said in a statement. Frankfurt prosecutors confirmed the conclusions of the probe, which found 701 cases of failed reports of suspicious activities.

The settlement comes less than three months after law enforcement officials raided Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt to find out whether the bank was late filing a suspicious activity report in a case several years ago, Bloomberg reported at the time. The bank had processed payments related to the extended family of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, even though its role was limited to that of a correspondent bank.

Police raided Deutsche Bank’s HQ again in late May to investigate its investment arm DWS over suspicions of greenwashing. DWS Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann resigned shortly after the raid.

