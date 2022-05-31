(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s trading unit saw positive trading momentum in the first three months of the year continue into the second quarter, giving a further boost to the bank after fixed income trading beat Wall Street rivals.

Gains at the debt trading business stand in contrast to the bank’s origination and advisory unit, which continued to contract in the second quarter, Fabrizio Campelli, head of the investment banking and corporate bank divisions, said at a conference on Tuesday.

The positive revenue guidance is good news for Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing who is on the final stretch of a turnaround plan unveiled three years ago. He already raised the full-year revenue outlook for the investment bank last month after a strong first quarter as he closes in on a key promise he made to investors three years ago: an 8% return on tangible equity this year.

Fixed income revenue rose by 15% year-on-year in the first quarter, beating the average at its Wall Street rivals. At the origination and advisory unit, which advises companies on deals and raising capital, revenue dropped 28% amid a slowdown across the industry.

Campelli’s comments come one week after JPMorgan Chase & Co. President Daniel Pinto said the firm’s trading revenue may rise 15 to 20% in the second quarter from one year ago. However, Royal Bank of Canada last week reported a drop of 17% in fixed-income trading revenue for the three-months period that ended April 30.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.