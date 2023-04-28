(Bloomberg) -- A slump in M&A can actually beget M&A: Deutsche Bank announced this morning the purchase of boutique investment bank Numis, a City household name, in a £410 million-deal. The surprise move comes after a tough year for London dealmakers with various British brokers hit hard by a sharp downturn in capital markets.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Numis Corporation Plc: Deutsche Bank AG agreed to buy the broker in a deal valuing it at £410 million, a premium of 72% to the company’s closing price on Thursday.

The companies say the deal will allow Deutsche Bank to unlock deeper engagement with the UK corporate client sector, and create “leading force” in the country’s investment banking sector

NatWest Group Plc: The British bank’s first quarter operating profit beat expectations, as it set aside less than expected for bad loans during an unsettled few months in the British economy.

The UK’s biggest corporate lender reported operating profit before tax for the first quarter of £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion), above analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg of £1.55 billion

Pearson Plc: The digital learning company announced a £300 million share buyback for the second half of the year after all of its divisions performed in line or ahead of expectations.

The company said it is on track to deliver £120m of cost efficiencies this year and to hit its 2023 guidance

UK Business Confidence: UK business confidence rose to an 11-month high in April with companies optimistic about their plans to raise prices over the next year, a survey by Lloyds showed.

Lloyds’ Business Barometer report showed 61% of businesses plan to increase prices in the next 12 months. That’s up two points in the past month, closer to a record reached in December and well above the pre-pandemic average of 36%

In Westminster

The government has signaled it will break its pledge to carry out a “bonfire” of legislation dating from Britain’s membership of the European Union, risking the fury of Conservative Brexit supporters.

The UK is set to miss its target for a net-zero power grid because it lacks coherent policies to attract investors, a committee of lawmakers said.

In Case You Missed It

British musician Ed Sheeran took the witness stand in New York to defend himself from claims he stole from a classic Marvin Gaye song when he wrote his Grammy-winning hit “Thinking Out Loud,” ending the day by picking up a guitar and singing to the jury.

Rents demanded by landlords in London have topped £2,500 a month for the first time ever but increased at the slowest pace in two years, providing tenants a glimmer of a calming market.

On the very top end of the house price spectrum, British entrepreneur Nick Candy is best known for working alongside his brother Christian to create One Hyde Park, a residential development in London’s exclusive Knightsbridge district. When sales opened in 2007, the building was smashing world per-square-foot price records. In this week’s episode of In the City, Candy tells our hosts that his next project in Dubai will beat those records. Listen here:

Looking Ahead

After a well-deserved bank holiday on Monday, we’ll be getting another batch of results from London-listed blue-chips including energy majors BP Plc and Shell Plc, lenders HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc, British Airways owner IAG and consumer products firm Haleon Plc.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.