(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG hasn’t changed its plans to relocate uptown from Wall Street.

The bank has signed a lease to take 1.1 million square feet of office space at One Columbus Circle and is still committed to that plan, Joanna Rose, a spokeswoman for developer Related Cos., said Monday.

Deutsche Bank, which on Sunday announced a restructuring entailing thousands of job cuts and an exit from the equities business, has been leasing offices at 60 Wall St. It’s expected to begin the move uptown in the third quarter of 2021. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The bank in May 2018 told staff of the plan to move to Columbus Circle. At the time, a mock-up of its space showed a trading floor with an expansive view of Central Park.

