(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s wealth management business has stopped accepting new Russian clients living abroad, joining other lenders in reducing business with the country’s rich.

“In the current environment, Deutsche Bank will not consider new offshore business requests for WM clients with a Russian nexus,” a spokesman for Germany’s largest lender said in an emailed statement, responding to a question from Bloomberg News.

Deutsche Bank’s move comes on the back of a decision by the lender to wind down business in Russia in reaction to the country’s war on Ukraine. Other major firms that have made similar announcements include Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

The money held by Russians in banks outside their home country has drawn scrutiny after sanctions have been placed on many of them, with Swiss lenders UBS Group AG and Julius Baer Group Ltd. saying they have outstanding loans to sanctioned individuals. Deutsche Bank declined to answer whether it has such business relationships.

“We support the decisions of the German government and its allies and are strictly and consistently implementing sanctions,” the spokesman wrote.

Rothschild & Co. has also stopped accepting Russian citizens as new customers, Bloomberg News has reported. The Paris-based lender, which has about 70 Russian clients, took the measure amid fears the lists of individuals under European Union and U.S. sanctions may widen over time, people familiar with the matter have said.

