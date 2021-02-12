(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is struggling to offload hundreds of millions of euros of debt for German pharmaceutical company Gruenenthal GmbH due to a lack of interest from investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The loan was intended to replace some of the company’s existing financing. The family-owned business, which makes painkillers including opioid drugs such as Tramadol, has unsecured term loans and Schuldshein worth 935 million euros ($1.13 billion) that start to mature this year, Bloomberg data show.

Deutsche Bank had approached potential investors to gauge interest for the financing but failed to attracted sufficient demand to sell the deal, the people said. Fund managers are cautious about taking exposure to a company that makes opioid products due to the risk these products carry of addiction and abuse, they added.

The company is now exploring other options regarding a debt refinancing, said some of the people, who are not authorized to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A company spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Investors acknowledge that pain medication has important social benefits, but some are wary of the sector as a whole having seen litigation and bankruptcy cases among drugmakers in the U.S. such as Mallinckrodt Plc.

The bank’s plan to sell on the debt comes at a time when many fund managers in Europe are facing greater pressures from their end investors to adhere to socially responsible investment principles.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.