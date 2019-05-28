(Bloomberg) -- The federal district judge who last week denied a request by President Donald Trump to block subpoenas to Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. for financial records agreed with a request by lawyers for Trump and for the U.S. House of Representatives that he delay further proceedings in the case until a federal appeals court considers the case.

