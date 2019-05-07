(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said it takes “no position” on a request by President Donald Trump, his family members and several of his businesses, to see subpoenas from the U.S. House of Representatives directing it and Capital One Financial Corp. to turn over their bank records.

The Trumps are suing in Manhattan federal court to try to block the banks from providing material demanded by the Democrat-controlled house of Congress. They claim the subpoenas target too broad a range of information and are an improper attempt to dig up embarrassing material for political purposes.

Deutsche Bank’s three-sentence response addressed the specific question of whether the Trumps should get to see the House subpoenas. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9.

Read More: For Trump, Stalling Deutsche Bank Subpoena May Be Victory Enough

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.