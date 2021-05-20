(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has added three bankers to its investment banking team in Asia Pacific including two Bank of America Corp. alumni.

Zonia Lau will be the German lender’s new head of health-care coverage for China, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News on Thursday. She joined from private equity firm CBC Group, where she was a director in Shanghai covering pharmaceuticals. She also previously worked at Nomura Holdings Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America across Hong Kong, London and New York. Lau will be based in Hong Kong.

Separately, Tim Fang has started at Deutsche Bank as a director for its China coverage, the memo showed. He was the head of global markets at AMTD Group Co., his LinkedIn profile shows. He also spent about 11 years with UBS Group AG.

In Australia, David Hopwood will return to Deutsche Bank as head of its natural resources group for the country, the memo said. He was most recently with Bank of America, where he was a senior member of the investment banking division, focused on coverage of natural resources. Hopwood was an associate with Deutsche Bank from 2010 to 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

“Following a very strong start to the year for our origination and advisory business in APAC, we are pleased to announce these new hires to bolster our coverage across China and Australia, two of our most active markets in the region,” Mayooran Elalingam, Deutsche Bank’s head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Asia Pacific, said in a statement in response to a Bloomberg News query.

