(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired former Citigroup Inc. investment banker Alison Harding-Jones as its global head of mergers and acquisitions.

She will report to Mark Fedorcik, global co-head of Deutsche Bank’s investment bank, according to a statement on Thursday.

Harding-Jones is a well-known name in UK banking circles and one of the most senior women in European finance. She previously ran Citigroup’s M&A business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Harding-Jones is joining Deutsche Bank at a time when global dealmaking activity is struggling against a gloomy macroeconomic backdrop and a tough financing market, particularly for private equity buyouts. Dealmakers ended 2023 having failed to hit $3 trillion for the first time in a decade, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Deutsche Bank is one of the few lenders that has chosen to take advantage of the downturn to hire talent in recent months, picking up veteran bankers from peers including Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Lazard Inc. to bolster sector coverage and M&A expertise.

During her time at Citigroup, Harding-Jones worked on big-ticket deals, including the acquisition of nicotine pouch maker Swedish Match AB by Philip Morris International Inc. Earlier in her career, she worked at UBS Group AG.

Berthold Fuerst and Bruce Evans, who have co-led Deutsche Bank’s M&A business over the past 18 months, will continue to help lead investment banking in EMEA and the Americas, respectively.

