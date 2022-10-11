(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG named veteran Credit Suisse Group AG executive Jin Yee Young as head of its international private bank in Asia-Pacific, one of the most senior hires yet from the embattled Swiss firm.

Young, the number two wealth executive for Credit Suisse in the region, will start at Deutsche Bank on Jan. 3 and continue to be based in Singapore, the German lender said Wednesday in an emailed statement, confirming a Bloomberg News report. She will replace Lok Yim, who is stepping down from the role after six years and will remain at the firm as chief executive of the Hong Kong unit.

Deutsche Bank, based in Frankfurt, is building up its wealth-management services globally as part of its ambitions to become the euro area’s largest private bank. Still, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke last month highlighted Asia wealth management as one of the few business lines where revenue momentum was weak in the third quarter.

“In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader to take the international private bank in Asia-Pacific to the next level,” Claudio de Sanctis, head of the business, said in the statement. The bank’s goal for Asia “is to become the leading financial institution for entrepreneurs and their families,” he said.

High-Ranking Exit

Young, a veteran with some 20 years at the Swiss firm, is the highest-ranking wealth departure in Asia so far at Credit Suisse. She’s the deputy to Benjamin Cavalli, the regional head of private banking, as well as chief executive officer of the SymAsia Foundation Ltd., a non-profit group handling philanthropic activities of the bank’s wealthy clients.

She has held various leadership roles at the bank in Asia covering markets including Singapore & Malaysia, China, Hong Kong and Japan. Before Credit Suisse, Young was with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Citigroup Inc., according to the statement.

The Swiss bank has not yet disclosed who will replace her.

