(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Sebastian Pearce as head of European high-yield trading after 14 years at the U.S. bank, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named given the sensitivity.

Pearce will join Deutsche Bank in June, two months after Luis De Diego Yenes arrives as a strategist on the same desk from Citigroup Inc., the person said. The German lender has been beefing up its global credit business for two years, making senior hires in London and New York.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment. Pearce and Yenes couldn’t immediately be reached. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank named Esra Turk, previously an executive at Barclays Plc, as chairman for the Middle East and Africa.

