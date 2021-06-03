(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG told U.K. staff it will look to gradually bring more staff back from June 21, becoming the latest bank to lay out its plans to increase office attendance after months of lockdown.

Tiina Lee, chief executive officer of the U.K. and Ireland, updated staff on the plans Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the announcement was not public. The changes will happen in stages and in line with government guidance. Currently about 10% of staff are coming into the office, the person said.

The German lender has already told U.S. investment bankers to be back in the company’s offices by early September, while most summer interns will be invited to attend Deutsche Bank’s offices in the coming weeks.

Financial News reported the news earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.