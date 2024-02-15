(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is tightening the expansive work-from-home rules it introduced in the wake of the Covid pandemic, joining a growing number of investment banks that require staff to be in the office more frequently.

Managing directors will have to be in the office four days a week while all other staff are required to come in at least three days, according to a memo on Thursday seen by Bloomberg. The changes are effective as of June.

A spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

The move means Germany’s largest lender is joining its Wall Street peers in forcing workers back into offices. Deutsche Bank previously allowed staff to work from home as many as three days a week, depending on roles. There was no special rule for MDs. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., by contrast, requires staff to work in the office five days a week.

Deutsche Bank also banned staff from working from their homes on Friday followed by Monday. Current real estate usage is “inefficient,” which is why the lender is seeking “to spread our presence more evenly across the week,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing and Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Short said in the memo.

The new policy may run counter to efforts by the lender to cut back on office space. For example, it said last year it wants to reduce its real estate footprint across Frankfurt and a neighboring town by 40% by the end of this year, compared to 2021. It cited increased work from home as a reason why this would be feasible.

Sewing has vowed to cut costs by about €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) over the next two years.

“The bank remains committed to our hybrid working model, which has been received extremely positively by staff,” a spokesman for the bank said by email. “Its new guidelines will ensure consistency across the bank and strengthen senior leadership presence in the office, which remains the primary place of work.”

