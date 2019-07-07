Deutsche Bank to Cut Workforce by About 18,000 Jobs by 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG will cut about 18,000 jobs by 2022 as the troubled German lender retreats from equities sales and trading and sets up a bad bank.

The lender expects restructuring charges of 7.4 billion euros ($8.3 billion) through 2022 to pay for the radical overhaul and will shelve the dividend this year and next, according to a statement on Sunday.

The scale of the revamp underscores the failed turnarounds by Sewing and his predecessors to solve the fundamental problem: costs were too high and revenue too low. After government-brokered merger talks with Commerzbank AG collapsed in April, the CEO had few other options to bolster market confidence.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dale Crofts in Zurich at dcrofts@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.