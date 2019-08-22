(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay more than $16 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that the bank failed to prevent employees from violating anti-bribery laws by hiring relatives of government officials in order to win business.

The hiring in Asia-Pacific region and Russia violated U.S. laws including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the SEC said in a Thursday statement. The Frankfurt-based bank agreed to resolve the allegations without admitting or denying wrongdoing, the SEC said.

