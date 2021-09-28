(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG plans to return 5,000 workers to New York City over the next six months.

Many of the returning staff will still have the option for more flexible working arrangements, Christiana Riley, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank Americas, said in an interview from the Frankfurt-based company’s new U.S. headquarters Tuesday.

“The demise of New York is vastly overstated,” Riley said. “We’re thrilled to see the ecosystem in New York coming back to life.”

Deutsche Bank sees opportunities for growth following a restructuring of its core businesses, Riley said. The bank’s strategy now is to grow organically in the U.S., not through acquisitions, a strategy Riley partly attributed to high valuations.

In a wideranging interview, Riley also said Deutsche Bank’s market share of the ESG debt issuance market has doubled since 2019.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.