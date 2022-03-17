(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s will set aside an additional 100 million euros ($111 million) this quarter to prepare for a deterioration of its loan book on the back of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

That will take provisions at Germany’s largest lender to between 250 million euros and 300 million euros, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said Thursday at a conference hosted by Morgan Stanley.

The announcement is one of the most detailed yet by a major European bank on how the war will affect its results. Bloomberg previously reported that most banks only expect a limited impact from the crisis in the first quarter, though a harder hit could materialize in later periods if the war grinds on.

Read More: Europe’s Banks See Recovery in Tatters After Blow from Sanctions

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has abruptly stopped a nascent recovery for Europe’s banks, by saddling them with souring loans and delaying a much-anticipated increase in interest rates. Despite that uncertainty, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing last week outlined plans to raise profitability and flagged higher capital distributions over the coming years as the German lender emerges from a painful restructuring.

Deutsche Bank’s net loan exposure to Russia was 600 million euros at the end of last year. The bank has said it’s winding down its operations in Russia and said risks from the potential closure of its IT hub in the country are “well contained.”

Read More: Deutsche Bank Reverses Course, Winds Down Russia Operations

Von Moltke on Thursday also repeated positive guidance given last week on revenue in the first quarter, saying that all business lines are in line or ahead of planning. He singled out fixed-income trading, which has seen “very strong” performance this year-to-date.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.