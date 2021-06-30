(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG will be unable to sponsor initial public offerings in Hong Kong after the lender failed to replace two regulated staff.

The bank has already hired replacements who will start in a matter of weeks, a spokeswoman said. The lender will be able to resume its sponsor role when the principals are on board, the spokeswoman said. The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

The issue suggests there were poor internal controls at Deutsche Bank, a person close to the Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong’s financial regulator, told the FT. The lender also needs approval from the SFC, which could be a slow process, the newspaper said.

The lender will still be able to underwrite IPOs until its sponsor license is renewed, the bank told the FT.

A sponsor must at all times have at least two principals in order to carry out sponsoring activity. One of them must have at least five years of corporate finance experience in Hong Kong and played a substantial role in previous sponsorship.

