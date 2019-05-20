(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s largest single shareholder won’t vote on the performance of management and supervisors at the bank’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

BlackRock Inc. -- the world’s largest investment firm with $6.5 trillion under management -- has mandated a specialized company to cast the votes in its stead, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified. The decision was made for reasons having to do with regulation, they said.

“BlackRock appoints an independent fiduciary to vote proxies where we are required by regulation or where there are actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” a spokesman said by email. He declined to explain the reasons or name the companies where BlackRock has outsourced voting.

The Deutsche Bank meeting is shaping up to be highly contentious, with the world’s biggest shareholder advisory firms recommending to vote against the supervisory board and management board. The lender has tried and failed for years to restore growth and profitability, sending the share price near an all-time low. Last month, it broke off merger talks with Commerzbank AG, leaving investors guessing what’s next in terms of strategy. Commerzbank’s shareholder meeting will also take place this week.

“These meetings are not going to be fun for the boards or the management undoubtedly,” Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Monday. The lenders must find “an answer to the business model problem which has been at the core of European banking.”

BlackRock owns 4.8% in Deutsche Bank, according to information compiled by Bloomberg, making it the lender’s largest shareholder. A big chunk of the stake is held through investment funds that passively track stock indexes.

