(Bloomberg) -- A group of lenders led by Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG lost around $200 million on the financing for Clayton Dubilier & Rice’s buyout of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., as they struggled to offload the debt to investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most of the pain came from risky “payment-in-kind” notes that the banks sold back to CD&R at a substantial discount to face value, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the transaction is private. CD&R, which already owns 49% of Cornerstone, agreed in March to take the company private in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, including debt.

The losses exceeded fees the banks earned for underwriting the debt by several times, said the people.

Buyout financing is typically a lucrative business for Wall Street, but it’s become less so after the rout in credit markets. The six largest US banks took a combined writedown of about $1.3 billion in the second quarter on corporate loans -- most of which were provided to fund LBOs -- as recession fears triggered a selloff in the risky debt.

Read more: Debt Losses for Buyouts Top $1 Billion and Banks Brace for More

The hit on the Cornerstone deal is one of the steepest for banks this year, even after CD&R agreed to change some of the original terms to help lessen the blow for lenders. The maximum interest rate that banks could set on the rest of the financing was increased by 2.5 percentage points, according to one of the people, meaning that Cornerstone will have higher borrowing costs. The maturity of the debt was also shortened to six years, the person said.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank, UBS, and CD&R declined to comment. Representatives for Cornerstone did not respond to requests for comment.

Concessions

The bank group -- which also includes Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Royal Bank of Canada, Societe Generale SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Natixis SA and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -- originally agreed to provide $1.675 billion of debt to finance the deal. That included $950 million of secured debt from Cornerstone’s main operating company and $725 million of PIK notes issued by a holding company further removed from the assets.

The PIK notes, which are deeply subordinated and pay interest in additional debt rather than cash, were deemed too risky to sell to investors in the current risk-off climate. By selling the debt to CD&R, the banks crystallized losses on the financing but avoided the risk -- possibly a less palatable one -- of holding the debt and funding it with their own cash.

The secured portion of the financing -- which ended up including $710 million of bonds and a $300 million loan -- sold this week at discounts just above 90 cents on the dollar, and also resulted in losses for the banks. Some investors were concerned that an economic slowdown will dampen demand for housing and some of the company’s best-selling products such as sidings and windows.

The Cornerstone deal is the latest in a string of struggling financings that banks on both sides of the Atlantic have arranged for CD&R. The private equity firm is currently selling $1.65 billion of loans to support its partial acquisition of Kindred At Home Hospice from Humana Inc., with pricing discussions at discounted prices in the low 90s. Earlier this year, banks lost over £100 million ($120 million) on the debt funding CD&R’s acquisition of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.