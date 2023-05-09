(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Wynaendts vowed to put another woman on the lender’s top executive body after the surprise departure of Christiana Riley for Banco Santander SA.

Germany’s largest lender is missing its targets to fill at least a fifth of the seats on its management board with women, Wynaendts said in remarks prepared for the annual general meeting next week. He’s “not satisfied” with the situation and promised the supervisory board will do “everything in its power” to ensure the bank will meet the diversity goal.

Germany’s largest lender last month said that Americas head Riley will join rival Santander. The move left Rebecca Short as the sole woman on the body as she assumed the role of chief operating officer. At the same time, it named Claudio de Sanctis to the management board.

Increasing diversity is of growing importance for banks’ leaders in Europe as investors and regulators step up pressure to break with a track record of appointing men for many top positions. The European Central Bank in its role as the continent’s most powerful banking regulator earlier on Tuesday criticized the industry for a failure to promote women saying that “banking is still a man’s world.”

