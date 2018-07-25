(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG vowed to maintain its position in fixed income trading after recording its weakest second quarter in that business since the global financial crisis, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing accelerates the lender’s turnaround effort.

Income from buying and selling fixed-income securities slumped 17 percent from a year earlier, to 1.37 billion euros ($1.6 billion), the lowest figure for a second quarter since 2008. Equities trading fell 6 percent, Germany’s largest bank said on Wednesday. The five largest U.S. investment banks saw total debt trading revenue rise by 6.7 percent over the same period while stock trading surged 16 percent.

“In the second quarter we accelerated the reshaping of our bank significantly and proved the resilience of our global business,” Sewing said in a statement. “We’re making important changes to our core businesses as promised, we’re headed in the right direction on costs, and our balance sheet quality is strong.”

Sewing, who assumed his post less than four months ago, is trying to reverse what the bank has called a “vicious circle” of declining revenue, sticky expenses and rising funding costs. While the investment bank, the largest source of revenue, held up in the second quarter, with revenue down just 1 percent, the bank’s asset management business warned that it’s unlikely to reach its full-year target for new money, complicating Sewing’s task further.

Deutsche Bank is one of the worst performing bank stocks this year in Europe, with a decline of 34 percent. The shares, which hit a record low in June, pared some losses after Deutsche Bank on July 16 reported preliminary results that were better than analysts had expected.

Sewing is cutting at least 7,000 jobs and retrenching in areas such as prime finance, U.S. rates, and corporate finance in the U.S. and Asia. Some of the bank’s top investors, speaking on condition of anonymity, have urged more details and said more radical measures than Sewing has proposed may be needed.

“Deutsche Bank remains confident of maintaining its position as the fourth largest house globally in fixed income and currencies as measured by revenues,” it said in the statement.

The bank’s asset management unit DWS, which sold a minority stake this year in an initial public offering to help raise capital, had outflows of about 5 billion euros, after 8 billion euros of redemptions at the start of the year. The unit, led by Nicholas Moreau, said it probably won’t reach a target for inflows of around 3 percent of assets this year.

Other highlights from Deutsche Bank’s 2Q 2018 earnings:

