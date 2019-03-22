(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG pledged to reverse years of declining revenue while cautioning that the market environment so far is weaker than it had anticipated, joining a growing chorus of investment banks warning of a difficult start to the year.

Revenue in 2019 should be “slightly” higher than last year, assuming “solid” economic growth, the Frankfurt-based lender wrote in its annual report Friday. The bank maintained a profitability target for this year but cautioned that the goal remains dependent on how markets develop.

The outlook highlights the pressures on the lender as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing explores a merger with Commerzbank AG. Sewing over the past year accelerated a turnaround plan focused on cost cuts, but his failure to reverse a long revenue decline has cast doubts on the strategy that are being reinforced by an increasingly difficult environment. UBS Group AG warned this week that the first quarter was one of the worst in recent history for its investment bank.

“Market conditions have improved as compared to those experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018, however, they are somewhat weaker than we had anticipated,” Deutsche Bank wrote.

Sewing has said he wants to restore revenue growth this year and set a full-year target for a 4 percent return on tangible equity, a common measure of profitability. Analysts polled by the bank are skeptical he’ll succeed -- their consensus estimate anticipates a decline in revenue and a return on tangible equity of 1.2 percent.

Conditions for investment banks have remained difficult since the fourth quarter, when French lender Societe Generale SA issued a profit warning for its markets business. Executives at both Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in recent weeks have warned of weaker trading revenues compared with a year ago. January was a terrible month for the trading business at Deutsche Bank, though February saw an improvement, people familiar with the matter have said.

At UBS, CEO Ermotti said there has been very little merger or initial public offering business outside of the U.S., with investment banking revenues down about one third compared with a year ago.

To contact the reporter on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel, Vernon Wessels

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.