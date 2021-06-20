(Bloomberg) --

Tiina Lee, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank AG’s U.K. and Ireland business, wants investment banking graduates to be in the office five days a week, even as the company adopts a hybrid-working model, according to an interview with Business Insider.

“My personal view in terms of grads and interns is that they should want to spend as much time in the office as they possibly can,” Lee said. “I would like to see our grads in the office five days a week,” she added, specifically referring to those in investment banking. Working from the office full-time will not be mandatory for all graduates.

As part of its flexible-work model, Deutsche Bank is planning to let most staff work from home for up to three days a week. The lender hopes to get more staff back to the office when Covid-19 restrictions ease in England. Some staff in its investment banking sector, including graduates and traders, would be expected in the office every day once coronavirus restrictions lift in England, according to the news website.

Lee, who has worked at the bank for around 24 years, said investment banking graduates can benefit more from the mentorship of senior staff if they’re in the office. Citing a survey of Deutsche Bank’s summer interns in the U.K., Lee told Business Insider that 75% of the respondents wanted to be in the office. Deutsche Bank is encouraging all its staff to spend as much time in the office as they can, Lee said. She works from home once a week.

