(Bloomberg) -- The offices of Deutsche Boerse AG, the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange, are being searched as part of a probe into one of Germany’s most controversial tax scandals.

The searches are part of international investigations into so-called Cum-Ex tax deals and target customers and staff, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement. The company said it is cooperating with the authorities.

Cum-Ex transactions took advantage of a now abandoned German practice of taxing dividends, which made it possible to get multiple refunds on a tax paid only once by using complicated transactions. The loophole was eliminated in 2012 when Germany revised its rules, and lawmakers estimate the government may have lost at least 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in total.

Deutsche Boerse’s securities depository unit became aware in 2017 that prosecutors in Cologne had initiated proceedings for tax evasion against one of its employees for his alleged involvement in the cum-ex matter. The division, called Clearstream, was notified the following year that it would be heard as a potential secondary participant, company filings show.

Handelsblatt reported the raids in Eschborn, close to Frankfurt, earlier on Tuesday.

