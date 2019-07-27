(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Boerse AG expects talks to buy some of Refinitiv’s foreign exchange business units to fail after the London Stock Exchange Group Plc said it wants to acquire the entire financial data and trading platform provider.

The German stock exchange operator said in a brief statement that it doesn’t expect a successful completion of talks with Refinitiv after learning LSE was planning to acquire Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal that would boost the U.K. firm’s fastest-growing business.

News of the LSE talks with Refinitiv emerged on Friday. A deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

